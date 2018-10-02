Manchester Forum to Educate Public on Energy Efficiency

Transition Town Manchester is holding public forum for anyone who wants to learn more about heat pumps, battery storage units and energy-efficient homes. This free workshop will present innovative ideas on how to save money on heating bills while helping the environment. It is scheduled for Wednesday, October 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.

Li Ling Young from Efficiency Vermont will talk about net zero homes, houses that are so well insulated that they require very little electricity or fossil fuel to heat or cool them, and often generate as much electricity as they use. Learn how it’s important to have an overarching home-improvement plan – for any home, regardless of how energy efficient it is – so that any repairs or upgrades over the years align with your overall goal of saving as much money and energy as possible. Young is an energy consultant with over 15 years of experience in VEIC’s Engineering Division. She specializes in healthy homes, zero energy retrofits and training in building science, energy conservation, and high-performance construction.

Helen Bruno of Green Mountain Power will share the numerous incentives and other money saving programs that GMP offers its customers. For example, there are incentives to buy electric cars that range from several hundred to several thousand dollars. She will also discuss GMP’s offer to install a $7,000 Tesla Powerwall back-up battery system in your home for a fraction of that cost. This system functions as a back-up generator, except it automatically kicks in when your power goes off, without needing to go outside to start anything up. Bruno has been a member of GMP’s Energy Innovation team for five years, delivering energy innovations to customers and managing some of their lead programs.

This forum is an exciting opportunity to be exposed to some new ideas that could potentially save you thousands of dollars in heating/cooling costs as well as helping the environment by using less fossil fuel. The topics mentioned above are just a sample of innovative ideas that will be discussed. Any questions about the workshop can be directed to Carl Bucholt at 802-362-4619.