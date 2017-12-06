Manchester ‘Hero’ to Be Revealed at Ceremony This Week

The Manchester Selectboard’ will be announcing this year’s recipient(s) of the Unsung Hero Community Service Award at a special ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, at the Manchester Town Hall. All are welcome to attend. The Manchester and the Mountains Community Recognition Committee has been accepting nominations for the Award since 1991 in recognition of those who have made extraordinary contributions to the quality of life in the greater Manchester area. The Selectboard assumed guardianship of this annual recognition, originally granted by the Manchester and the Mountains Chamber of Commerce, in 2008. Recipient names appear on a plaque in the Town Hall Meeting Room. These are the people who work quietly, often behind the scenes; volunteers, chairpersons, coaches, board members; people who, when asked, put their hand up, step forward or quietly make things happen with no motive other than to help out. Last year’s Unsung Hero was Dave Quesnel. For details, email Wayne Bell at bell.w@manchester-vt.gov.