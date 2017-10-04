Manchester Historical Society Fundraising House Tour

Tours of James Taylor’s Lone Pine will be given on Saturday, October 14. The 1 p.m. tour has already sold out, but spots are available for the 2 and 3 p.m. tours. Admission is $50 per person.

Lone Pine has stood at the corner of River Road and Main Street since 1900. Taylor, the son of a wealthy Brooklyn industrialist and early golf enthusiast, purchased the land on which he would build his summer residence in 1899, and provided the 200 acres for the new Ekwanok Country Club golf course. He brought course designer John Duncan Dunn and golf legend Walter Travis to Manchester to lay out the new course. Taylor served as the club’s vice-president from 1902 to 1926, governor from 1899 to 1932, and succeeded Robert Todd Lincoln as its president from 1926 to1932. Taylor died in 1935, leaving Lone Pine to his only child, Florence Taylor, who would continue to summer in Manchester until her death in 1976. She left the house to the McNamara family, who had served the Taylor family faithfully for many years.

A benefit cocktail party will also be held that evening from 5 to 7 p.m., and will include a tour of the house. Tickets, $75, are limited in number. All proceeds will be used to further the work of the Manchester Historical Society

To reserve tickets, email to info@manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org or leave a message at 802-549-4582. They can also be purchased online at the website; go to manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org.