Manchester Historical Society Receives Important Gift

The Manchester Historical Society has announced that Rocking Stone Farm developer Tommy Harmon has donated an historic building and three acres of land to the Society. Known as the Cook House, the small Federal/Greek Revival structure dates from the early 1800s, and was once part of the Edward Isham estate on Route 7 South.

“We are so grateful to Tommy Harmon for deeding the Cook/Rocking Stone cottage to the society,” said MHS Board member Mike Powers. “This serves the dual purpose of preserving one of the oldest standing structures in Manchester, and at the same time provides a safe and centralized location for MHS to store its extensive collection of large artifacts. We salute all the people who support MHS in its mission to preserve and protect the long and colorful history of Manchester.”

Though there have been many changes to the house over the centuries, the timber frame and the large center chimney as well as many of the windows are original. MHS’s immediate plans are to stabilize the building and prepare it for use as a storage place for their larger items. The core collection of documents, photos and small artifacts will remain in the MHS room at Manchester Community Library.

“For the first time since its founding over a 120 years ago, MHS has a permanent home for its large artifact collection,” commented MHS curator Shawn Harrington. The Cook House at Rocking Stone Farm is itself a piece of Manchester history! The additional space opens up the possibilities to accept pieces that otherwise may not have been feasible to preserve for future generations.”

MHS is also very grateful to the Sarah K. de Coizart Tenth Perpetual Charitable Trust for their generous grant to support the renovation of the property.

The mission of the Manchester Historical Society is to collect, preserve, interpret and present the story of Manchester, through the research collection, exhibits, programs and publications. For further information on MHS and how to become a member, you can send an email to info@manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org or call 802-549-4582.