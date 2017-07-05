Manchester Historical Society

In their 1960 history of Manchester, Otis and Bigelow wrote that Dellwood Cemetery is “One of the most beautiful cemeteries in the state.” Dellwood is also filled with interesting people whose lives formed the fabric of the town’s history. On Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m., the Manchester Historical Society (MHS) and Dellwood Cemetery will welcome members of the Dorset Players, who will stand among the gravestones and recount interesting highlights of the lives of some of those who are buried in this beautiful park cemetery. Figures to be highlighted include business owners, community pillars, commercial developers, war heroes and local legends. While a version of this was first performed several years ago, this presentation will include new personalities and added material, thanks to MHS curator Shawn Harrington’s research prowess. The event will last approximately 90 minutes. Free will donations will be gratefully accepted, with a suggestion of $10 per person. In the event of rain, it will be held on Friday, July 7. In order to plan for parking and audience space, if you are planning to attend let them know the size of your group: email info@manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org.