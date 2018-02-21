Manchester Lasagne Supper

Kristen, Annabelle and Jeweliana Boudreau invite you to a Lasagne Supper in Manchester.

Meat and vegetable lasagnes, (gluten-free also available) garlic bread and tossed salad will be served at the First Baptist Church in Manchester at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Choose between a brownie sundae or cream-filled puff pastry for dessert. Costs is $10. Proceeds go toward renovation of the church kitchen. Take-out dinners with a cream puff will be available for pick-up at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your seat or take-out dinner by calling Martha Thompson at 802-362-3473.

