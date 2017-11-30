Manchester Merriment!

Holiday Historic Inn Tours

Manchester Merriment continues this year on Saturday, December 2 and 9, with the annual Holiday Historic Inn Tours. Visitors are invited to explore area inns in Arlington, Manchester and Dorset, learn about their histories, and mix and mingle with warm drinks and holiday treats. Participating inns and hotels are include The Arlington Inn, Arlington’s West Mountain Inn, Equinox Resort, The Inn at Manchester (December 2 only), The Inn at Ormsby Hill, Inn on Covered Bridge Green, Ira Allen House, Kimpton Taconic Hotel, The Marble West Inn, The Reluctant Panther Inn and Restaurant, Squire House Bed and Breakfast (December 9 only), and Wilburton Inn (December 9 only). The Holiday Historic Inn Tours are taking place from 12 to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, with all proceeds benefiting the food cupboards in Arlington and Manchester. Participants are responsible for their own transportation. Call 802-362-6313 or email stay@arlingtoninn.com for tickets and more information.

The Holiday Historic Inn Tours are one part of the Manchester Merriment activity series; other events include the Lighted Tractor Parade on December 2 and the Manchester Lions Elf Express Train on December 16 and 17. Visit manchesterlifemagazine.com/merriment for full details.

Lighted Tractor Parade

The town’s annual Manchester Merriment celebration continues on Saturday, December 2, with the Lighted Tractor Parade. Beginning at Manchester Elementary Middle School, this year’s route will travel along School Street, Bonnet Street and Main Street before turning down Memorial Avenue to return to the school. All are invited to watch from the sidewalk as the tractors adorned in thousands of lights make their way through Manchester spreading holiday cheer beginning at 5:30 p.m. A judging and viewing stand will be set up in front of Factory Point Place on Main Street. Cash prizes will be awarded courtesy of Dorr Oil Company to tractors with the Best Use of Lights, the Best Float and the Best Non-Profit. Show your own spirit by dressing in your brightest attire. Kids, look out for giveaways and a visit from Santa Claus on a special float! The event is presented by Dorr Oil Company, Manchester Life Magazine, Casablanca Motel and the Town of Manchester.