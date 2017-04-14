Manchester Music Festival Poised For Season

The summer season at Manchester Music Festival welcomes award-winning artists from around the country for seven weeks of concerts in the Green Mountains. Concerts on Thursday evenings from July 6 to August 17 are slated to feature a number of top-caliber musicians who have played with some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras. Performances will include works from composers such as Mozart, Schubert, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Renié and more. Sunday afternoons will offer concert performances by the Festival’s Young Artists Program, which garnered a record number of applicants this year from top conservatories around the world. One of two major events will be the Orchestral Experience concert on August 3, which brings together featured guest musicians and young artists with Alexander Kobrin, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist, as piano soloist, when MMF will present two epic works of the orchestral repertoire: Beethoven’s ‘Eroica Symphony’ and Brahms’s ‘Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major.’ The orchestra will be led by maestro Ignat Solzhenitsyn, the principal guest conductor of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra and conductor laureate of the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. The season will conclude on August 17 with a special performance entitled ‘A Night at the Opera,’ featuring a number of performers who have starred in major roles on stages across the globe. Manchester Music Festival’s opera evening is always one of their biggest nights of the year and a favorite among Festival attendees.

In his first season as artistic director, Adam Neiman brings excitement and energy to the Manchester Music Festival. A well-respected pianist and composer who makes frequent appearances at prestigious festivals around the world, Neiman joined MMF in late 2016. Patrons can choose mini festival subscriptions which include either the orchestra or opera evenings and with two additional Thursday performances; they begin at $106. Full season subscriptions begin at $254. Tickets may be purchased at mmfvt.org or by calling 802-362-1956.