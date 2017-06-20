Manchester Music Festival Releases Fundraising Cookbook

Manchester Music Festival’s ‘Cooking Up the Classics’ is a collection of recipes shared by local chefs and gourmands and some interesting anecdotes. The chapter titles cleverly weave in musical terms, and include main dishes, sides, breakfast delights and sauces. There are fun stories about renowned composers and contemporary rock musicians. Fittingly, there is a recipe for Opera Cake donated by Mother Myrick’s Confectionery. Other local favorites include Sautéed Duck from Bistro Henry, Butternut Squash Soup with Apples and Sage by Amy Chamberlain at the Perfect Wife, Pan-seared Diver Scallops from John Gatewood of The Barrows House, and Panang Curry provided by Thai Basil’s Peter Yamyoo and Nong. The variety of recipes and list of participating restaurants, chefs, and local talent seems endless. Northshire Bookstore is now selling the book on behalf of the MMF. Proceeds go directly to enhancing the Festival’s offerings in the community. Books can be purchased in store or online at northshire.com. Manchester Music Festival is a nonprofit organization that offers classical music performance and music education in Manchester. Visit mmfvt.org.