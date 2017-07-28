Manchester Music Festival

On Thursday, July 27, Manchester Music Festival artistic director Adam Neiman (piano) will be joined at 8 p.m. by featured musicians Lina Tetriani (soprano), Axel Strauss (violin), Ara Gregorian (violin), Dimitri Murrath (viola), David Requiro (cello) and Meta Weiss (cello), to perform a collection of works by composers Chausson, Franck and Schubert at Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion. Tickets are $35 for adults.

A pre-concert recital from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. will feature Primrose International viola competition first prize winner Dimitri Murrath and Neiman as they perform Schubert’s ‘Sonata in A Minor for Arpeggione and Piano.’ Neiman also welcomes guests at 7:30 for a talk exploring the socio-historical context of the works of the evening.

Tetriani’s vocal work brings another level of sound to this week’s festival concert. She first began playing the piano as a child, but was drawn into the artistry, acting, costumes and set design of opera performance. She is known for the intense dramaticism and rich timbre that she brings to her performances. Originally from the country of Georgia, Tetriani and her family came to the United States as refugees. Her talent for singing led her to pre-college studies and a Bachelor’s degree at Juilliard and a Master’s in Opera from the Curtis Institute. It was at Juilliard that she first connected with classmate Adam Neiman. The two will open Thursday’s Festival with ‘Le Colibri for Voice and Piano’ by Ernest Chausson, followed by his ‘Chanson Perpétuelle’ for soprano, string quartet and piano and ‘Piano Quintet’ by Franck. The evening will close with Franz Schubert’s ‘String Quintet for Two Violins, Viola and Two Celli.’

Also join MMF on Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. to celebrate top-tier next generation talent as part of the Young Artists Program concerts at SVAC; tickets are $10. All tickets can be purchased online at mmfvt.org or 802-362-1956, and will be available at the box office. To learn more, go to mmfvt.org.