Manchester NCAA Soccer Games

Applejack Stadium at the Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park on Bonnet Street and the Town of Manchester will host ten NCAA men’s college games in August and September, with college games kicking off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, when the UVM women host UMASS Amherst. The stadium will also host Burr and Burton Academy’s homecoming soccer games, Long Trail School and MEMS soccer games, and BBA football games under the lights! Admission to the games is $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Concession food is available. To view the entire schedule, visit manchester-vt.gov/applejack-stadium.