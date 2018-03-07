Manchester Police Officer to Lead Active Shooter Response Training

Corporal Christopher Mason from the Manchester Police Department will lead a workshop at Manchester Community Library on Saturday, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the ALICE Training Institute’s ‘Citizen Response to a Violent Encounter.’ ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) is the leading training solution for active shooter response, providing individuals with the knowledge and skills to ensure their survival and minimize the loss of life in the event of an aggressive intruder.

This free workshop is open to the public. Space is limited; register at mclaliceworkshop.eventbrite.com. For details, call the Library at 802-362-2607.

Corporal Mason began his law enforcement career in 2005. He worked with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, the Woodstock Police Department and the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department before starting at the Manchester Police Department in 2012. He is a certified ALICE Training Institute instructor for Citizen Response to Active Shooter, one of the Department’s training officers and manages their fleet of patrol vehicles.