Manchester Recording Studio Opens

Co-founders Andrew Koss and Maxine Linehan have opened The Studio at Strawberry Fields Lane at 175 Johnnycake Street in Manchester. This state-of-the-art destination recording studio for creative music professionals combines the latest digital audio technology with time-tested, classic vintage gear to create demos and songs for sync and licensing. The Studio’s equipment list includes two drum sets, a collection of boutique guitars and amps, a vintage Steinway grand piano, vintage and modern synths, microphones and preamps. Send an email to strawberryfieldslanestudios@gmail.com for further information.

Koss is an accomplished producer, songwriter and engineer working in New York, LA and Nashville. A classically trained multi-instrumentalist, he also has an advanced knowledge in production, tracking and mixing techniques. He has worked with musical artists Alicia Keyes, John Legend, Scarlett Johansson, Andre Previn, Jennifer Hudson and Liza Minelli and is currently developing new artists, co-writing, scoring soundtracks and recording.

Linehan is an international concert and recording artist. Her celebrated studio album, ‘Beautiful Songs,’ co-produced by Koss, was a top ten pick by USA Today. In 2018 she will release the highly-anticipated live recording of her 2016 performance of ‘What Would Petula Do?’ at Théâtre du Châtelet. She is also a qualified attorney and studied theater through The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art; is a member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Screen Actors Guild and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.