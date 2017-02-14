Manchester Residents to Compete at Westminster Dog Show

Chadwick Oh La La, owned by Manchester Center residents Elizabeth Greak and Barbara Comer will be among more than 3,000 dogs competing in the events of Westminster Week, which include the 141 st Annual Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in New York City on Monday and Tuesday, February 13 and 14, and the second annual Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster on February 13. Oh La, as she is known to her friends, is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel on her way to becoming a champion. She was awarded her first major win at only six months of age last September in Falmouth, Mass. Oh La is professionally handled by Kaki and Robert Fisher. Kaki is an owner of Pets Etc. in Manchester Center. Greak and Comer also participated in the competition last year with Tory (Foxwyn A Likely Story). Breed competition will be held at Piers 92/94, with live TV coverage on Nat Geo WILD from 2 to 4 p.m. The evening finals (Groups and Best In Show) will be held at Madison Square Garden and televised live from 8 to 11 p.m. on FS1 both days. You can visit westminsterkennelclub.org for competition scheduling details.