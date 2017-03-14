Manchester Riverwalk Association Names New Trustees

The Manchester Riverwalk Association held its annual meeting on February 4 and elected new trustees and a slate of officers for the year. The president of Manchester Riverwalk, Bill Laberge, took the opportunity to update the public about the progress of the Riverwalk. Lisa Helmholz Adams was newly elected to the Board of Trustees to serve a three-year term. She moved to Dorset in 1987. She launched Helmholz Fine Art in 2014 in Manchester and Tribeca, N.Y., where she represents leading artists.

Catherine Stewart was reelected to the board to a serve a three-year term. Cathy has lived in the Northshire since 1993, and is a four-time, award-winning producer at GNAT-TV. She also serves on the Board of Governors at Westover School in Middlebury, Conn.; at GNAT-TV; and the Conservation Commission and the Development Review Board for the town of Manchester.

The Executive Committee was reelected in its entirety for another year: Bill Laberge, president; Stephen Drunsic, vice president; Margaret Donovan, secretary; and Cathy Stewart, treasurer. The Annual Meeting ended with a short video about the Riverwalk, intended to be used in an upcoming crowdfunding campaign. Manchester Riverwalk is a non-profit organization with a mission to build, beautify and maintain public pathways along the West Branch of the Battenkill River in Manchester. Learn more at manchesterriverwalk.org.