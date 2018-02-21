Manchester Riverwalk Association to Host Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting for members of the Manchester Riverwalk Association will be held on Saturday, February 24, at 10 a.m. at the Manchester Community Library on Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. Business to be transacted will include the announcement of the election of new Trustees, as well as reviews of the President’s and Treasurer’s reports. Members of the community who are interested in learning more about the project and the work they are doing are welcome to attend. Manchester Riverwalk’s mission is to build, beautify and maintain public pathways along the Battenkill River in the heart of Manchester and enhance public access to this remarkable resource. A potluck brunch will follow the meeting; please bring a dish to share. For more information, go to manchesterriverwalk.org.