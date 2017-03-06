Manchester Spaghetti Dinner

Northshire Day School, 5484 Main Street, Manchester Center, is having their tenth annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Tuesday, March 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This hearty meal will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad, beverages, and dessert. The cost is $5 per individual or $10 per family. Proceeds from this event will go towards providing enrichment activities for children at the School.