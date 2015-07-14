Manchester Street Fest to Feature Don’t Leave Band, Brent McCoy

The Don’t Leave Band, a favorite with local audiences for their mix of rock and roll, and Brent McCoy of Vermont Vaudeville, are set to entertain at Manchester’s free Streetfest on Friday, July 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Joining them on Main Street will be local chefs, artisans, and non-profit organizations, along with children’s activities. The Don’t Leave Band is made up of local musicians Bill Muench, Lee Romano, Mike Meaney, Dave Domenick, and Greg Snedeker. New will be the performance of Brent McCoy – the real McCoy of Vermont Vaudeville. This wildly entertaining comic performer, who looks like he just came from the construction site, combines breathtaking circus stunts with lightning fast wit for a rollicking comic experience.Streetfest goers can enjoy DeAnna Mach’s wood-fired pizza and the fan-favorite fare of NanZ, a glass of wine or sangria from the Perfect Wife, or a craft beer from Northshire Brewing.Main Street from Thai Basil to the Mountain Goat will be accessible for pedestrians only. Parking will be available at the municipal lot behind the Rite Aid and at MEMS. Detours will be in effect. The road will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. to allow vendors to set up and be ready for the opening beginning at 6 p.m. To ensure the safety of the smallest tot and four-legged friends, no dogs are allowed at the event.Special thanks to the event sponsors which allows free admission. Sponsors include the town of Manchester and its taxpayers, the Bank of Bennington, Orvis, RK Miles, Northshire Bookstore, the Spiral Press Café, Perfect Wife Restaurant, the Vermont Country Store and the Manchester and the Mountains Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 802-362-5333 or 802-345-0381, or email t.hayes@manchester-vt.gov.