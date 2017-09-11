Manchester Streetfest is Back!

The Don’t Leave Band will take to the stage at the rescheduled Streetfest on Friday, September 15. The event is free, and takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. The Don’t Leave Band is a local favorite; long-time band members are Bill Muench, Lee Romano, Mike Meaney, Greg Snedeker and Dave Domenick. Admission is free. Enjoy great food, beer, wine and sangria while strolling on Main Street. Please leave your dogs at home, as they are not allowed. Parking is available in the municipal lot behind Rite Aid and at Manchester Elementary Middle School. Special thanks goes to community businesses and the taxpayers of the town of Manchester who have lent their support to the event. For more information, telephone 802-362-5333 or email t.hayes@manchester-vt.gov.