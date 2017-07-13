Manchester Summer Concerts

The Town of Manchester has announced this summer’s concert series sponsored by the Bank of Bennington and held at the Factory Point Town Green at the intersection of Depot and Main Streets. The series runs Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., starting July 12 and going through August 16. The schedule is as follows: Dr. T and the Versatiles, July 12; Bondville Boys, July 19; Julie Shea Band, July 26; Don’t Leave Band, August 2; So Far Band, August 9; and The Battenkillers, August 16. Contact the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 802-362-1439 or email parks@manchester-vt.gov for more information..