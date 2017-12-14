Manchester Thrift Shop Benefits Home Health and Hospice Care

For savvy shoppers looking to update their wardrobe or their home on a tight budget, the Thrift Shop located at the Manchester office of the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region (formerly Manchester Health Services), 5468 Main Street, Manchester Center, is filled with treasures waiting to be discovered, including clothing, special occasion outfits, shoes, antique and contemporary household items, books, collectibles, jewelry, toys and more.

Run by volunteers and stocked with donated items, the shop has supported compassionate home health and hospice services to the community for many years. “We have something for everyone, from vintage treasures to current fashion trends, from unique and unusual items to everyday necessities,” said Christine Hoard, director of philanthropy. “The Thrift Shop is an integral part of the community and gives people a way to support home health and hospice by not only donating items but also purchasing treasures they didn’t know they needed.”

The handicapped-accessible Thrift Shop is an important source of revenue for the organization, which serves thousands of patients in Bennington and Rutland Counties. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours will be extended to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 14.

The shop accepts donations of clean and stain-free clothing as well as the other items mentioned above. For more information, call 802-362-1255.