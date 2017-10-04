Manchester to Stage Two Free Concerts on Factory Point Green

Celebrate fall foliage with two free community concerts on the Factory Point Town Green in Manchester. On Friday, October 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., come out with your lawn chairs and blankets for jazz stylings with the Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio. Bidi began studying piano at age five, and at age eleven began to play the guitar and perform as a folk singer. A few of her influences were Laura Nyro, Joni Mitchell, Buffy Saint Marie and Neil Young. She will be joined by Eric Hangen on piano and Jonathan Frederick on bass for Friday’s performance.

On Saturday, October 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., local favorites, the Don’t Leave Band, will bring energy and excitement to classic party rock. Bask in October in Vermont listening the wide range of music they perform with tight harmonies. Both concerts are free, family friendly, and open to the public, presented by ITVFest.