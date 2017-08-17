Manchester VFW Contibutes to Kids’ Summer Lunch Program

The officers of Manchester VFW Post 6471 presented a donation of $1,500 on July 26 to the United Church of Dorset for the Kids’ Summer Lunch Program, an all-volunteer organization that helps feed area children in need during the summer months when the subsidized school lunch program is not available. All of their purchasing, planning, administrative and managerial time is done through the efforts of over 25 individuals. Post 6471 is proud to be part of a completely local effort to serve the needs of our neighbors, and they invite you to be part of it too. One hundred percent of the money raised goes directly to feed our local children; $13 will feed a child for one week, $130 will feed a child for the entire summer, and $1,300 will feed ten children for the summer. Please consider making a donation yourself. Contact Karen Allen at famallen4@comcast.net for more information. Manchester VFW serves all area veterans and their families in one way or another. To be eligible for full membership, one must have served overseas in a war zone. They also have a very active and proud auxiliary membership made up of family members of veterans of foreign wars. If you, your grandparents, parents, siblings or a close relative served in the Armed Forces, stop in and see if you’re eligible to join. Contact Chris Conte at c.t.conte@gmail.com for details.