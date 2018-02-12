Manchester Worship Services

First Baptist Church United Church of Dorset & E. Rupert

The First Baptist Church of Manchester and the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert invite the community to join them for a collaborative Ash Wednesday service on February 14. The service will be held at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church – the little red church across from Northshire Bookstore on Manchester’s Main Street. All are welcome to come and reflect on the fragile gift of life and become centered through God’s love and forgiveness in preparation for the season of Lent. If you have any questions, you may call 802-362-1555.

First Congregational

First Congregational Church will hold its Ash Wednesday Service in the Chapel on February 14 at 5:30 p.m. The Church is located at 3624 Main Street in Manchester. All are welcome. For additional information,call the Church office at 802-362-2709.

Zion Church

Zion Episcopal Church at 5167 Main Street in Manchester Center invites the community to their traditional Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 13, at 5:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday Services will be held on Wednesday, February 14, at 9 a.m., 12:15 and 7 p.m. All services include Imposition of Ashes and Holy Eucharist (Communion.) For more information, contact Zion Church at 802-362-1987 or office@zionchurchmanchester.org.