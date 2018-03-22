Manchester’s Applejack Park to Host NCAA Soccer Games

Manchester is quickly becoming a hot spot for college soccer in the northeast. Applejack Stadium and the Town of Manchester will host ten NCAA men’s college games in April, featuring some of the best Division I, Division II and Division III teams in the northeast. Six 60-minute games will be taking place starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 15, with competition between Castleton State University, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Suffolk University and SUNY Delhi. Saturday, April 21, features three 60-minute games between the University of Vermont, Hartwick College and American International College, starting at 1 p.m. On Saturday, April 28, Dartmouth College takes on the University at Albany at 1 p.m. in a full 90-minute game. Applejack Stadium is slated to host about 30 NCAA games, high school games and tournaments. Sports include soccer, football and lacrosse. Admission to the games is $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Concession food is available. To view the entire schedule, visit manchester-vt.gov/applejack-stadium.