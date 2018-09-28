Manchester’s stART Space Opens Autumn Show

Michael and Carolina Ellenbogen’s Manchester-based abstract art gallery, stART Space, will open Autumn Show 2018 with an opening reception on Saturday, September 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. The show features 18 artists and will be on view through December 1.

‘Outlet,’ an exciting new installation by Brooklyn-based John Richey, takes Vermont’s favorite fashion statement – flannel – to a new level, with artworks that can be hung on the wall or worn out of the gallery. Shirts, limited-edition fine art prints and hand-painted video animations offer a raucous fray of color, pattern and movement, using flashy LED video displays and the visual language of commercial displays to create a contemporary art installation-cum-retail smorgasbord that taps into Manchester’s recent economic history as a thriving tourist-driven cultural and retail destination.

Erika Lawlor Schmidt’s ‘The Elegy’ series – made following the death of her father – became a means for healing a grief-stricken heart. The series integrates several printmaking processes and collage methods that juxtapose multiple symbolic elements.

stART Space is also welcoming three newcomers. Richard Weis has had a long career as an artist/teacher, and has exhibited widely in the US and abroad. Longina Smolinski, a native of Poland, has lived and worked in Vermont for the past 20 years. Her current work varies between painting, sculpture and designing glassware and/or molded pieces. Mary Fran Lloyd is a member of the Vermont Watercolor Society, the Brandon Artist Guild and Compass Music and Art Center in Brandon, the Chaffee Art Center in Rutland, Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester and Stone Valley Arts Center in Poultney. Other gallery artists, Christopher Curtis, Dona Mara, Carolina Ellenbogen, Michael D Ellenbogen, Barrack Evans, Dan Mosheim, Elizabeth Nagle, Rodrigo Nava, Harry A. Rich, Julian Sheres, James Vogler and Michael L. Williams will feature new works that include paintings, photography and mixed-media sculpture. stART Space is an abstract art gallery located at 263 Depot Street in the Manchester Shopping Center. Visit startspace.art or call 802-768-8498 for more information.