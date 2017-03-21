Maple Open House Weekend

Maple Open House Weekend is a statewide event celebrating sugaring season. Sugar makers throughout Vermont will open the doors of their sugarhouses, inviting visitors in to experience and enjoy this remarkable time of year when pure Vermont maple syrup is made. Whether it’s the sight of steam rising from the sugarhouse, the inviting aroma of boiling sap, or the sweetly divine flavor of syrup as enjoyed in traditional sugar-on-snow, visitors are treated to an experience for the senses! For a list of participating sugarmakers throughout Bennington County, go to benningtonmaple.org, or visit vermontmaple.org/openhouse to find out other locations in Vermont.

It’s Time for Poultney’s Maplefest

Poultney’s Maplefest is this Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. The Stonebridge Visitors Center opens at 8 a.m. with maps to sugarhouses and event schedules, or go to poultneyvt.com. A Pancake Breakfast will be held at the United Methodist Church on Main Street from 8 to 10 a.m. The Maplefest Craft Fair will be held at Poultney High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fun Run starts behind the High School. Registration is at 9 a.m.; the race starts at 10. The Maple Prince and Princess will be crowned after the Official Tree Tapping at 10 a.m. at Green Mountain College. Sugarhouse tours happen on both days. Horse drawn wagon rides start at 10 a.m.

The ‘Cooking with Maple’ event returns; imagine a delicious maple dinner for just $5. Add two kids for just $10, enjoy delicious fresh food direct from local sources, and get the recipes to take home, too. Pre-register at poultneyvt.com or get a form from local merchants. Other events include exhibits by the Poultney Historical Society and the Nature Conservancy at the Bentley Meeting House; maple Story Time at the Poultney Public Library, a Basket Party at Saint Raphael’s Parish Hall, and a Maplefest Dinner at Young At Heart Senior Center with maple glazed ham, maple sweet potato mash, vegetables, beverages, and a choice of desserts from 4:30 to 7 p.m. In addition, many local stores, vendors and restaurants will be offering maple specialties, and Poultney’s own Maple Sugar Bear will be circulating through the town. Full, updated information will be posted on the Poultney Area Chamber website at poultneyvt.com.