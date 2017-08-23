Maple Street School Student Named Circuit Champion

Maple Street School Student Named Circuit Champion
Katie Crabtree is shown on her pony, Buttons, with trainer Sandy Rose.

The Vermont Summer Festival is a wrap, and local equestrian Katie Crabtree, a Maple Street student from Bondville, was named circuit champion in the Short Stirrup Hunter Division. Katie accumulated the most points in her division over the six-week horse show, riding her large welsh pony Glen Haven Ivy League, aka Buttons. Her trainer, Sandy Rose of Peru, says, “ Katie is a true young horsewoman. She works harder than any kid I know. She not only has a passion for riding, but she cares for her own pony at her farm in Winhall. She does everything from mucking stalls, to grooming to feeding and turnout, with a little help when needed. I could not be more proud of her hard work and dedication to the sport.”

August 23, 2017
