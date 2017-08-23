Maple Street School Student Named Circuit Champion

The Vermont Summer Festival is a wrap, and local equestrian Katie Crabtree, a Maple Street student from Bondville, was named circuit champion in the Short Stirrup Hunter Division. Katie accumulated the most points in her division over the six-week horse show, riding her large welsh pony Glen Haven Ivy League, aka Buttons. Her trainer, Sandy Rose of Peru, says, “ Katie is a true young horsewoman. She works harder than any kid I know. She not only has a passion for riding, but she cares for her own pony at her farm in Winhall. She does everything from mucking stalls, to grooming to feeding and turnout, with a little help when needed. I could not be more proud of her hard work and dedication to the sport.”