Maple Street School Students Take Top Honors in Math Counts

Five Maple Street School middle schooler students participated in the February 3 Southwest Vermont Math Counts competition at Castleton College. Eighth-graders Michael Alfano, Dillon Callen, Jack Martin and Amos Smithwick and sixth-grader Chris Alfano competed together for the team title, beating out nearly a dozen teams to take third place, with Vergennes in first and Middlebury in second. Top performers on a written test competed in the individual competition; Dillon Callen finished second overall. Math Counts is a national program, and after the state competition in March, winners will go on the national competition in May. More than 800 schools and programs compete in Math Counts nationally. Suzanne Alfano, middle school science teacher and Math Counts advisor, said, “I’m so proud of this team and how hard they worked! We put together the team only five weeks ago, so we didn’t have a lot of preparation time, but these students showed that they were up to the challenge.”