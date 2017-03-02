Maple Street School to Host Educators’ Symposium

Maple Street School will host the seventh Southern Vermont Educators Symposium (SVES) on Friday, March 17. Elementary and secondary schools, private and public, as well as preschools are invited to attend the day-long event, allowing educators to share ideas, hone their professional skills and create new collaborative opportunities. The theme for this year’s symposium is ‘Engaging Learners: Making Learning Work for Everyone.’ Susan Sgorbati, director of the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, will be the keynote speaker. Sgobati is a professional mediator and educator whose creative research has led to mulita-disciplinary collaboration. Her keynote address, ‘Education for a Democracy: New Ideas and Practices in Individualized Learning,’ will help educators ponder the questions essential for delivering rich individualized learning. This keynote will respond to these questions by introducing new ideas and practices for individualized learning and its importance to students, teachers, administrators and families.

Sgorbati is the former Dean of Faculty at Bennington College, where she has taught for the last 30 years. She co-created and was the first director of The Governor’s Institute on the Arts (which later became the Governors Institutes), a residential summer program for Vermont high school students. She founded and continues to direct Quantum Leap. She is currently working with Bennington College students to help introduce the Personal Learning Plan (PLP) process to students at Mount Anthony Union Middle and High Schools in Bennington.

“We are excited to have Susan as our keynote speaker and the wealth of experience she brings with personalized learning,” said Joy Stewart, SVES organizing committee chair, and Maple Street kindergarten teacher and dean of faculty. “Each year, I hear from local educators that they look forward to this event and the time it affords to reflect and share ideas with colleagues.”

For the past six years, the Symposium has attracted K-16 educators from around the area, with as many as 75 in attendance. After Susan Sgorbati’s keynote address, participants will join breakout sessions on a wide range of topics. The event includes continental breakfast, lunch, keynote address, and three breakout sessions at a cost of $75 per participant. This year, the committee invites one faculty or staff member from every school at no cost. To attend, contact Joy Stewart at 802-362-7137 or jstewart@maplestreetschool.com.