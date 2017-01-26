Maple Street Students Place First in Robotics Competition

A team of three fifth grade students from Manchester’s Maple Street School placed first for the state of Vermont in the Wonder League Robotics Competition. The competition had more than 5,000 teams compete from more than 52 countries. Only 33 percent made it to the end of the competition.

The team from Maple Street School included Hudson Deck of Manchester, Luca Dennan of Winhall and Connor Kelly of Winhall, who competed in the 9-to-12 age bracket. Upper School science teacher Julie Mackey created the robotics curriculum for her class, and included the Wonder League Competition as part of the students’ unit.

“The kids were so incredibly enthusiastic about the robotics and coding unit,” she said. “Asking them to submit to the Wonder League Competition was a natural fit, and one that all of our teams were very committed to. Completing and submitting a solution was really difficult, and I’m so proud of all the teams, and I am so excited for Connor, Luca and Hudson for their winning submission.”