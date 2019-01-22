Maplefest Seeks Vendors

It won’t be long and producers of Vermont maple syrup products will once again be at work. The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to celebrating the season during Maplefest 2019 on Saturday, March 23. Sign-up is now open for the event’s big craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Poultney High School. Spaces are available first come, first served. Call Trish Peschl at Keyser Energy at 802-287-5512. In addition to the craft fair, there will be a pancake breakfast, horse and wagon rides, dinner at Young At Heart Senior Center, a bag sale and a tour of local sugar house tours (listed free of charge on the Maplefest Map.) Businesses, organizations and other groups to sponsor can sponsor an event, too. Contact Nina at 802-287-2010 or poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com.