Martha Canfield Kid’s Programs

On Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m., children ages birth to age 12 served by Martha Canfield Library Summer Program will be treated to a storytelling presentation from John Steven Gurney, illustrator of more than 140 children’s books at Fisher School. The children will be able to pick out two brand-new books to take home, thanks to a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF). After the presentation children are invited to return to Library to ‘Build a Snack’ with Heather Gardner. On Wednesday, July 26, at 1 p.m., Heather will host ‘Create a Treasure Map Pizza’ for kids in grades three to six. Events for the Library’s last week of summer programs will be Tuesday, August 1: Preschool Storytime with Erica Albright is at 10 a.m. ‘Build Airplanes and Rockets’ for grades K to 2 will be held at 10 a.m.; the same program for grades three to six will be on Wednesday, August 2, at 1 p.m. Learning about the upcoming solar eclipse on Saturday, August 5, at 1 p.m. with Bob Dudley. All programs are free.Call 802-375-6153 for information and to RSVP for the CLiF Presentation on Tuesday.