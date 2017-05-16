Martha’s Book House Reopens for Summer Season

Martha’s Book House will open for the season Friday, May 26, and continues every weekend through the end of October. Freshly stocked, quality used books in all categories are offered at very modest prices. Each weekend there will be specials on a selected group of books. Book House hours are Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 4 p.m. Special holiday hours will be announced. A special treat is in store for customers this year! An all-volunteer staff will be there to help you take advantage of this great used book sale for summer reading or gift giving. All proceeds benefit the Martha Canfield Library. Martha’s Book House is located on Route 7A in Arlington, across from Saint James’ Church. Call 802-375-6153 for more information.