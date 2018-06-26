Martha’s Used Books

Martha’s Used Book House, located across from Saint James’ Church on Route 7 A in Arlington, has three rooms filled with books. New titles are added weekly. There is a special section of collectable books including first edition, autographed, rare and out of print books as well as albums, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. They are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Weekly specials offer four books for just $1. Profits go directly to the Martha Canfield Library. Contact Phyllis Skidmore at martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com or 802-375-6153 for details.