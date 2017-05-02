Master Gardener Talks

The Windham County Extension Master Gardeners are back at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections with a line-up of gardening topics. On Tuesday, May 16, at 2 p.m., Cheryl Wilfong will talk about woodland gardens. Somara Zwick will be here on Tuesday, May 23, at 2 p.m. to discuss garden tools and how to care for them throughout the season. Bring along your favorite garden tool if you wish. Bob Little Tree Butler returns on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. to talk about the benefits of landscaping with native plants, which, once established, seldom need watering, mulching or protection from frost. There is no charge, but space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to register for any or all of them. The Meeting Place is located next to the Post Office in Londonderry.