MAUHS Drama Club to Perform ‘Les Miserables’

The talented students of the MAUHS Drama Club present ‘Les Miserables,’ the second longest-running musical in the world. Based on a novel by Victor Hugo, the musical is set in early 19th-century France and follows the stories of its characters as they struggle for redemption and revolution. Les Miserables was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, since premiering in 1980. The Drama Club has been practicing since early September for this outstanding musical. Show times are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 8 to 10, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $8 and will go on sale October 29; you’ll want to pick yours up early: they will sell out quickly! The MAUHS Drama Club produces at least three shows each year. All students are welcome and encouraged to audition for each production. Club members are also involved in set construction, costumes, props, sound and lights. The director of the play and Drama Club advisor Tim Foley will be retiring this year after 20 years of teaching CDC Theatre Arts. For more information, call 802-447-7511.