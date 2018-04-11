MAUHS Students’ Work Chosen for Vermont History Day Contest

Five Mount Anthony students were endorsed by the Bennington Historical Society for Vermont History Day’s Vermont History Paper contest, held on April 7 in Montpelier. The top papers were submitted by Leo Sedlock, who wrote ‘Period of the Warring States and the Unification of China: Rise of the Qin,’ and Emma Salem, who wrote ‘Galileo: The Conflicts and Compromises Between Science and Catholicism.’ Leo and Emma received certificates of excellence and a $100 stipend from the Bennington Historical Society. Students receiving honorable mention included Alexander Thompson for ’The Battle of Tours,’ Kiersten Wade for ‘The Delian League’ and Jordan Mattison for ‘Hinduism vs. Buddhism.’

All five students were encouraged to revise their papers before submitting them to the State. “One of the lessons from this contest is the importance of continually improving your paper through multiple drafts,” said Don Miller, chair of the Bennington Historical Society contest. “All five papers approached the assigned theme of Conflict and Compromise with creativity and with substance,” according to Miller. This is the fourth year that the Bennington Historical Society has hosted its own Bennington History Day contest as a prelude to Vermont History Day. This year’s judges included John Likakis, Tyler Resch, Jane Radocchia, Jamie Franklin, Joe Hall and Robert Ebert.

In the three previous years, MAUHS students finished in the top three at the State contest, winning twice. “We are pleased that our MAUHS students have had such success. This contest requires the students to display skills in three different areas: research, interpretation and communication. These are skills that can be important later in life,” according to Bill Morgan, president of the Bennington Historical Society.

“We hope our feedback to the students will help them on their journeys of developing effective writing skills,” said Miller. “The students had an opportunity to research, analyze, and then design their story around the theme. Having their papers reviewed by local judges and then competing at the state level is a great opportunity for our local students. To be able to carry that to next level, the national level, is even more exciting,” said Rick Caswell, the teacher for whom the papers were originally written.