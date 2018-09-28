Maxine Linehan to Perform at Southern Vermont Arts Center

Internationally acclaimed concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan will perform her solo concert, ‘An American Journey,’ at the Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) on Saturday, October 13, at 7.30 p.m. Co-created by Linehan and Scott Siegel, with music direction by Ryan Shirar, ‘An American Journey’ offers a diverse catalogue of music that includes Broadway, country, pop, traditional Irish, and original songs. Through these songs, the Irish-born Linehan tells the story of leaving Ireland almost two decades ago for a life in America, tapping into the shared experiences of generations of immigrants and those recent arrivals who come to this country with big dreams and high hopes.

“Since my childhood in Ireland, I wanted to live the American dream,” said Linehan. “I’ve had the most amazing journey in this incredible country, but as an immigrant there is always a piece of you, a piece of your heart, back in your homeland.”

Tickets to the show range from $40 to $80. They are available by visiting svac.org, or by calling 802-362-1405. Southern Vermont Arts Center is located off West Road in Manchester.