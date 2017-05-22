Mayfest Arts and Craft Festival

The 32nd annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off the summer on Saturday, May 27. A signature event of downtown Bennington, the town’s Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and filled with over 100 vendors offering juried crafts and specialty food between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day. Events include live performances, children’s activities, demonstrations and much more. Artisans will be offering a wide range of products: handmade jewelry, clothing, sculpture, carvings, paintings, gift items and specialty foods. Food vendors will offer Indian and German food, Thai cuisine, fried dough, barbecue, gourmet grilled cheese, freshly squeezed lemonade and cotton candy. In addition, there are over a dozen downtown restaurants to choose from. Children will enjoy face painting, a dunking booth, the 4H shooting range, a bubble-making pool, bouncy house and games with prizes. Live entertainment features the Dread Resistors and the Sam Clement Band as well as classical violin, ukulele and guitar solos. Performances by the Crossover Cloggers will take place on the Main Stage near the food court. Many of the Main Street businesses will be offering special activities and special prices throughout the day. The Vermont souvenir room at Knapp’s Toys and Hobbies will be celebrating their grand opening with a live performance by Sadie Church and readings by author Sarah Van Arsdale. Saint Peter’s Church will host a tag and bake sale, and the Bennington Library will be adding to the excitement with events of their own. The Bennington Farmers’ Market at the Bennington Station Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring the family to this annual rite of spring. There is no admission charge and free parking is available. For details, contact The Bennington Downtown Alliance at 802-442-5758.