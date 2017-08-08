MCL Annnounces Appointment of New Trustees

As Manchester Community Library (MCL) approaches the three-year mark in its new facility, the Library’s Board of Trustees welcomes the energy, expertise and insight of three new members: Renee Beth Fishner, Kate Orme and Jeff Wilson. Named to Elle Decor’s list of the 50 Best Libraries in the United States, MCL is a vibrant community gathering place. “This new building requires a dynamic course of leadership. We have a remarkable board, that will only be enhanced by the additions of Renee, Kate and Jeff,” stated MCL Board president Linda McKeever.

Fishner is a sales professional specializing in marketing, food and beverage, catering and event management, and is co-owner with her husband Jason of 3D printers FISH3D. Orme had a successful decade-long career in New York City in the fields of publishing and advertising. She was involved with Literacy Volunteers of Stamford/Greenwich, Conn., for over ten years; first as a tutor, then as a board member and chair. She and her family moved to Manchester in 2004, and worked for many years at Stratton Mountain Resort, while volunteering as co-president and secretary of the SMS Parents Association at Stratton Mountain School. She also volunteered at the Southern Vermont Arts Center and most recently at the Manchester Community Library. Wilson joined the railroad management team at Transportation Management Services in 2003, after 26 years of public service in state and local government. At present, he helps oversee two short line freight rail operations, along with Nashville, Tennessee’s commuter rail service. He was Manchester Town Manager from 1986 to 2003, served the Vermont House of Representatives 2009 to 2015, and is on the UVM Board of Trustees.

The three join current trustees Mary Blair, Martha Heilemann, Alexandra Heintz, Allison Mason, Linda Day McKeever, Linda Oskam, Mike Powers, David Quesnel and Nancy Wolf, along with honorary trustees Tony Hoyt, Susie Hunter and Christine Miles in shepherding MCL in its mission to be an inspiring gathering place for the community, providing opportunities and resources for personal enrichment and growth.

MCL Board meetings take place on the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. and are open to the public. The Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-2607.