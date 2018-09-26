MCL Announces New Trustees

Manchester Community Library’s Board of Trustees welcomes two new members: David Citron and Martha McLaughlin. “We are delighted and very appreciative that Dave and Martha have agreed to serve on our Board. They will both add valuable knowledge and perspective … as we … strive to provide Manchester and the region with vital, high quality programs and services,” stated MCL Board president Kate Orme.

Citron is co-owner with his wife, Julie, and principal broker for RE/MAX Four Seasons in Manchester. He and his family moved to Manchester in 2003 to assume ownership of the business. Prior to that, he was in a management position with Fidelity Investments. Citron has been active in many local organizations including Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Dorset Church, Manchester Country Club and the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors.

McLaughlin and her husband have lived in Vermont for three years. They lived many years in Minneapolis and a decade overseas (in Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico and London), where her husband was with Frito Lay International. Prior to her Board appointment, she served as a non-trustee member of the MCL Development Committee, and currently writes the monthly volunteer spotlight articles for the MCL e-newsletter. She is also on the board of The KURA Project in Manchester. Her previous board experience includes work on parent associations at her daughters’ schools in Mexico, London and Minneapolis. She also served on the advisory board to Penny George Institute of Health and Healing, an integrative health clinic affiliated with Allina Hospitals in Minneapolis, and was a member of WCA Foundation, which offers grants to MN nonprofits. Her grant-giving experience, combined with her writing interest, led her to pursue grant writing.

The twon join trustees Mary Van Cott Blair, Martha Heilemann, Alexandra Heintz, Kate Orme, Linda Oskam, David Quesnel, Jeff Wilson and Nancy Wolf, along with Honorary Trustees Tony Hoyt, Susan Hunter, Linda McKeever and Christine Miles in shepherding the Manchester Community Library in its mission to be open to all as an inspiring gathering place for the community, providing opportunities and resources for personal enrichment and growth.

Orme would also like to remind the Manchester community that the Library Board meetings take place on the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., and are open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center,. For more information, call 802-362-2607.