MCL Clubs for Kids

Middle schoolers will make fun, safe toys for dogs out of tee shirts on Wednesday, November 1, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the next Makers Club workshop at the Manchester Community Library (MCL). Dare Meunier, education director of Second Chance Animal Shelter, will also talk about pet care and safety. The second Makers Club of the month will be held on Wednesday, November 15, led by local artist Kim Ray, when students will learn how to draw from nature and make a nature journal. The program is free and open to all middle school students.

LEGO League for kids in grades one through four will meet on Wednesday, November 8, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. LEGOs are provided. The Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.