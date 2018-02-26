MCL Events

Manchester Community Library will host climate specialist Edward Cameron at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 5, as he addresses the need for progress on women’s empowerment and climate change. This ‘Voices of Community’ pop-up program will discuss how women are disproportionately affected by climate change – they are more likely to be exposed to climate events such as hurricanes and floods; more likely to lose their homes, livelihoods and even lives; and have fewer resources to cope and recover. Women are also powerful agents of change within their households and communities with the potential to lead the transition to a low carbon, climate-resilient and inclusive economy. Cameron designs climate strategies for multinational companies and advises governments around the world on the development of climate policies.

Enjoy stories of yesteryear on Tuesday, March 6, as the Manchester Memories series continues with an insightful talk by Bill West from 1 to 1:30 p.m. West is the author of ‘The Boys of Beech Ridge,’ the story of the John West Camp from 1961 to 1970, a story of local hunting camps along Beech Ridge and the people who chose to live there, mostly unknown by the majority of the community in Manchester. Bill has given over 20 years of service to the town of Manchester, serving on the Selectboard, the Board of Civil Authority, the Cemetery Commission and as a Justice of the Peace.

Both programs are free and all are welcome. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center, VT. Call 802-362-2607 or visit mclvt.org for further information.