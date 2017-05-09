MCL Presents Part 2 of Film Screening, Discussion

Manchester Community Library and Vermont PBS will present the second part of a free film screening and interactive discussion series of ‘The Local Motive,’ an exploration of Vermont’s Farm to Plate food system, the most comprehensive local food system plan in the country, on Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at the Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester Center. Each 30-minute episode delves into a major aspect of the local food system. Episode 4 examines the paths to bringing local food into institutions such as schools, universities, camps, hospitals and prisons, and the passionate individuals committed to making Farm to Institution a reality. Episode 5 answers, “Who is the local food consumer and what are the roadblocks to getting them to eat more local?” The final episode looks at food that may be slated to be thrown away as a possible resource with other applications. It explores the challenges of managing each stage of the hierarchy and the impending complications surrounding the implementation of Act 148, Vermont’s universal recycling law, which also addresses composting.

Discussion leaders will be McKenna Hayes, Farm Fresh Connect manager at Rutland Area Farm and Food Link (RAFFL) and Mary Bilecki, Americorps Vista, Glean Team at RAFFL. The free film screening and discussion in Manchester is presented in collaboration with Northshire Grows, NOFA-VT and Someday Farm. The event is free and open to the public. Farm-fresh refreshments will be served. For more information, call 802-362-2607.