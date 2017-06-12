MCL to Host ‘Art in Wonderland’ Art Show & Silent Auction

On Friday, June 16, the Manchester Community Library and Helmholz Fine Art invite you to join them for the second biennial ‘Art in Wonderland’ Summer Art Show and Silent Auction, from 5 to 7 p.m. It will take place in the Hunter Community Room at the Library, where guests will be treated to a stunning collection of local art, curated by Lisa Helmholz-Adams, set in a wondrous environment sure to dazzle the senses. The Reluctant Panther will provide a lovely selection of summer bites and beverages, while Joana Genova- Rudiakov will offer a musical prelude for the evening. More than 20 well-known, local artists have contributed works of mixed media, photography, sculpture, watercolor, oil, jewelry, and more. Proceeds from the sale of artwork will be shared between the Manchester Community Library and the participating artists. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or to RSVP by June 12, contact Lindsey Harty at 802-549- 4579 or lharty@mclvt.org. The Manchester Community Library is open to all as an inspiring gathering place for the community, providing opportunities and resources for personal enrichment and growth.