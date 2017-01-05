MCL to Host ‘Stress Less’ Well-Being Day

Enjoy a free day of relaxation and renewal at the Manchester Community Library on Saturday, January 7, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. MCL’s ‘Stress Less’ Well-Being Day will feature ‘Incorporating Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Into Your Life,’ with Deb Lewis, a licensed professional counselor specializing in mindfulness-based stress reduction and mindfulness-based cognitive therapy; ‘Relaxation through Art’ with Robin Galguera, who holds a masters degree in transformative art; and ‘Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit,’ with Irene Cole, a registered Yoga teacher. The day will end with a soothing cup of tea and light refreshments.

Participants should bring a yoga mat and towel or blanket and wear comfortable clothing. Send an email to events@mclvt.org or call Cindy Waters, adult services librarian and programming coordinator, at 802-362-2607 to reserve your space for this free program.

The Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue, at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.