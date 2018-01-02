MCL to Screen PBS Documentary ‘The Opiate Effect,’ Host Panel Discussion

Join Vermont PBS and the Manchester Community Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, for a showing of ‘The Opiate Effect,’ an award-winning short documentary that deals with the overdose of a University of Vermont student. The film will be followed by a panel discussion, which will focus on prevention and education strategies and resources, geared towards youth. Panelists include James Reilly of United Counseling Service, Beth Sausville of DCF, Maryann Morris of The Collaborative, Wendy Galbraith of Fed Up Manchester, and Nissa Walke of Blueprint for Health. Andrew McKeever of GNAT- TV will moderate. This event is presented in partnership with United Counseling Service, The Collaborative, Fed Up Manchester and GNAT-TV. Parents and those who work with children and adolescents are encouraged to attend. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center, VT. The event is free and open to the public. Please register at bit.ly/opiateeffect. For more information, contact Cindy Waters at 802-362-2607 or Heidi French at 802-442-5491.