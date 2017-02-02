MCL Youth Activities

Teens are invited to drop by Manchester Community Library (MCL) on Wednesday, January 31, to grab a snack and a book from the newly-dedicated Emerging Adult Collection for students in grades nine to 12, located in the Fiction Room.

Bring the family to MCL for Super Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on February 4, when violinist Joana Genova and artist Carol Berry will help kids ages five and up paint their impressions of live music. Space is limited; the deadline for registration is February 2. Email mclvt.org to sign up. This free program is sponsored by The Bank of Bennington.

Local artist Kim Ray’s process art project celebrating Groundhog Day and other February events will be a creative experience for pre-K kids. Bring your child to this free story time program on Tuesday, February 7, beginning at 10:30. The Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue, at the corner of Main Street/Route7A, Manchester Center.