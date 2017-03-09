MCL’s Living Library to Challenge Sterotypes Through Dailogue

Do you really know who lives in your community? Don’t judge a book by its cover! Registration is underway for The Living Library, scheduled for Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library (MCL). Due to popular demand, the Library is reprising this special community event, which first took place in October 2015. It proved to be a powerful and worthwhile experience for all involved. The Living Library lets you select from many community members – living ‘books’ – who will share their unique stories about overcoming adversity, making life-changing decisions, discovering new strengths and talents and expressing deep passions in small group settings. As a ‘reader’ you will listen to and then engage in dialog with the living ‘books,’ challenging your opinions, pre-conceived ideas and assumptions about who they really are. Compassion and understanding are nurtured for all participants. Many local people have volunteered to speak about their lives as ‘books’ to readers’ who will listen in an informal atmosphere of respect, safety and kindness. Register for this event at mclvt.org or at MCL on the day of the event at 12:30 p.m. (Those who are not computer savvy can pre-register at the Library.) There will be three one-hour sessions, with approximately five ‘books’ at each session. Space is limited. A reception will follow at 4 p.m.

MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For more information, call Cindy Waters at 802-362-2607 or email events@mclvt.org.

The concept of the Living Library was developed by a Danish youth organization in order to counter violence based on discrimination. The concept’s success led to endorsements by the Nordic Minister Council, the Council of Europe, and the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship. Also known as a Human Library, these events have been held in countries in Western and Eastern Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Australia and the United States.